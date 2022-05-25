BLAZE YA DEAD HOMIE + KING KLICK

Above DNA:

Blaze Ya Dead Homie

King Klick

Stacc Styles

Jay Villain

Devious T

Nebakaneza

For over 25 years, Blaze Ya Dead Homie has remained one of the freshest, most innovative voices in underground hiphop. A towering figure in the horrorcore sub-genre, he's mastered not just the craft of rapping but the art of reinvention, developing new characters and introducing them across his discography. It's a skill that puts him in league not just with rappers like Twiztid and N.W.A. but filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and John Singleton.

trew

\"It has a lot do with comic books and movies in general,\" Blaze says. \"As an artist, if you're making movies, you don't want to make the same movie over and over again, and it's fun to create new characters to do new things that ultimately your main character wouldn't do.\" \"A lot of them are dead,\" he says upon reflection of his various characters, but the Blaze Ya Dead Homie persona embodies a reincarnated gang member originally killed in 1980s. His albums resurrect not just a character but an entire era that, through Blaze's work, still has much to say. \"It was just fun,\" he says of that era. \"Your heads were nodding all the time. The music had a lot of bump. There were house parties and block parties. It was gangster! That's what it was.'\"

Since debuting on Twiztid's \"Hound Dogs\" in 1997, Blaze has released numerous albums and a slew of cult-classic collaborations as a member of groups like Dark Lotus, Drive-By and Zodiac MPrint. Almost all of his records have charted in Billboard. Inspired by the likes of Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, the Notorious B.I.G. and Detroit underground star the D.O.C., now the other half of Blaze's Zodiac MPrint. Today, the rapper remains as creative as ever, and as the Billboard charts show, his fans are responding with as much excitement as ever.