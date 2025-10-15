Performing Live:

BLINDFOLDED AND LED TO THE WOODS

VOLCANDRA

Plus guests, TBA!

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods is a progressive death metal band from Christchurch, New Zealand. They are known for their technical and intense sound, blending elements of avant-garde, grindcore, and even moments of shoegaze. Their music explores themes of trauma, resilience, and navigating difficult life experiences.

Volcandra, hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, offers a distinctively futuristic vision of melodic black metal - with lyrical tales of possessed mythical beasts, vicious cyborgs and mystical border worlds inspired by a deep love for video games and science fiction. Their music incorporates elements of melodic black metal, technical death metal, and even touches of blackened death metal.

metal. death metal. technical death metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$22 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-14d.html

Watch and listen:

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods: The Inevitable Fate of the Universe: https://youtu.be/oFdLU3A0pvU

Volcandra: Resonance Cascade: https://youtu.be/eBm-RI5QBMg