Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BLINDING LIGHTS: THE WEEKND DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Bit

DJ Damon

Dawn FM comes alive with a dance party dedicated to the Starboy himself. Hear \"Save Your Tears\", \"Sacrifice\", \"Can't Feel My Face\", \"Nothing Is Lost\", \"After Hours\", \"I Feel It Coming\", \"Best Friends\" and more! Plus dance to all your favorite Weeknd adjacent artists and collaborators for a night of Blinding Light bliss.

trew

Experience:

• Weeknd Music Video projections

• Weeknd inspired decorations

• Photo-ops with professional photographers

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/01-28.html

r&b. dream pop. alternative r&b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.