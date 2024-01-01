Blinding Lights: The Weeknd Party NYE Celebration
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BLINDING LIGHTS: THE WEEKND PARTY NYE CELEBRATION
Above DNA:
Bit
Dazzle Room:
Maddie
Ring in the New Year with an NYE dance party dedicated to the Starboy himself. Hear \"Save Your Tears\" \"Sacrifice\" \"Can't Feel My Face\" \"Nothing Is Lost\" \"After Hours\" \"I Feel It Coming\" and more! Plus dance to all your favorite Weeknd adjacent artists and collaborators for a unforgettable night of Blinding Light bliss!
Experience:
• Midnight confetti blast
• Weeknd Music Video projections
• Weeknd inspired decorations
• Professional photographers
• Access four separate Nye dance parties for one price!
Watch and listen:
Blinding Lights: The Weeknd Party NYE Celebration: https://youtu.be/K6M6PA49XDY
r&b. hiphop. house.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $30 limited advance;
$40 after.
