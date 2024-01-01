Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BLINDING LIGHTS: THE WEEKND PARTY NYE CELEBRATION

Above DNA:

Bit

Dazzle Room:

Maddie

Ring in the New Year with an NYE dance party dedicated to the Starboy himself. Hear \"Save Your Tears\" \"Sacrifice\" \"Can't Feel My Face\" \"Nothing Is Lost\" \"After Hours\" \"I Feel It Coming\" and more! Plus dance to all your favorite Weeknd adjacent artists and collaborators for a unforgettable night of Blinding Light bliss!

trew

Experience:

• Midnight confetti blast

• Weeknd Music Video projections

• Weeknd inspired decorations

• Professional photographers

• Access four separate Nye dance parties for one price!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-31d.html

Watch and listen:

Blinding Lights: The Weeknd Party NYE Celebration: https://youtu.be/K6M6PA49XDY

r&b. hiphop. house.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $30 limited advance;

$40 after.