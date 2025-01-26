Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BLINDING LIGHTS: WEEKND DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

A Very Special Record Release Party. A massive dance party and record release party dedicated to all things Weeknd!

trew

For the first time, we'll be debuting \"Hurry Up Tomorrow\" and all your favorite songs from Weeknd's full discography. Hear \"Dancing in the flames\" \"Die For You\" \"Save Your Tears\" \"Creepin\" \"Timeless\" \"Sao Paulo\" \"Sacrifice\" \"Can't Feel My Face\" \"Nothing Is Lost\" \"After Hours\" \"Blinding Lights\" \"I Feel It Coming\" and more! Plus dance to all your favorite Weeknd adjacent artists and collaborators for a night of Blinding Light bliss.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-25.html

Watch and listen:

Blinding Lights: Weeknd Dance Party: https://youtu.be/K6M6PA49XDY

pop. dream pop. alternative r&b. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.