Blinding Lights: Weeknd Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BLINDING LIGHTS: WEEKND DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
A Very Special Record Release Party. A massive dance party and record release party dedicated to all things Weeknd!
For the first time, we'll be debuting \"Hurry Up Tomorrow\" and all your favorite songs from Weeknd's full discography. Hear \"Dancing in the flames\" \"Die For You\" \"Save Your Tears\" \"Creepin\" \"Timeless\" \"Sao Paulo\" \"Sacrifice\" \"Can't Feel My Face\" \"Nothing Is Lost\" \"After Hours\" \"Blinding Lights\" \"I Feel It Coming\" and more! Plus dance to all your favorite Weeknd adjacent artists and collaborators for a night of Blinding Light bliss.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-25.html
Watch and listen:
Blinding Lights: Weeknd Dance Party: https://youtu.be/K6M6PA49XDY
pop. dream pop. alternative r&b. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
Info
credits