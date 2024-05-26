Blinding Lights — The Weeknd Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BLINDING LIGHTS — THE WEEKND DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
Dawn FM comes alive with a dance party dedicated to the Starboy himself. Hear \"Save Your Tears\" \"Sacrifice\" \"Can't Feel My Face\" \"Popular\" \"Nothing Is Lost\" \"After Hours\" \"I Feel It Coming\" and more! Plus dance to all your favorite Weeknd adjacent artists and collaborators for a night of Blinding Light bliss.
Experience:
• Weeknd Music Video projections
• Weeknd inspired decorations
• And more surprises!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-25.html
r&b. hiphop. pop. dream pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$26 door.
