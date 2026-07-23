BLOCK ROCKIN' BEATS: 90 RAVE

Main Room:

Starr Noir

Lounge:

It was it's own time. We survived on Jolt, dial up and hunting for map points that would lead us to the 303 Synth. We're taking it back to the 90s for Block Rockin' Beats! Bangin' Acid House, Big Beat and 90s Electronica Anthems all night long. Dance to the classics on main, by the artists we loved; The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy, Underworld, Orbital, Faithless, Robin S and Beyond. Or go down the dark alley (AKA: up to the Lounge) for the 90s Underground Rave cuts. A deep dive into Trance and House of the 90s. 90s fashion encouraged, but come as you are and get into the Groove.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-21.html

big beat. acid house. trance. house.

9:30pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.