House is a feeling. This certainly goes for Block and Crown who is inspired by and deeply rooted in the original disco sound and a pioneer in house music. The mission: bringing back the feeling, the feeling called house!Synergy is everything. With a ton of experience and an extreme love for real house music, Block & Crown bring massive beats, old school club sounds mixed with dance classic samples spiced up with original vocals.

Love Bizarre dance music collective was conceived with love and grown over 30 years of deep friendships rooted in the creation of the early SF rave scene. With a rich history in SF's nightlife, collectively, this group has promoted, produced, and performed in the most iconic SF venues from the early 90s onwards. All-vinyl disco and classic house sets are carefully curated by SF dance music pioneers Ammon (The Rhythm Society), Iggy (Boomzilla), Matt Valenz (Love Works) and Marcelino ($BinDisco), who showcase the most timeless deep grooves while hosts Jim Williams, Micha Collins-Oliver, and Nori Castillo bring the sparkle.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-29.html

house. disco.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20, $25 limited advance;

$35 after;

$35 day of show.