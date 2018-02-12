Ungaffable Productions presents

BLOCKHEAD

Above DNA:

Blockhead

Yppah

Arms and Sleepers

Plus guests, TBA!

Treat your self and start December off the best way possible! These three acclaimed producers are coming to San Francisco to present an eclectic mix of material during their killer live sets, including some brand new tracks. To celebrate the tour, there will also be a special remix release with each artist remixing one another's songs. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience live some of the most exciting and original underground electronic and hip-hop music!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/12-01d.html

downtempo. hiphop.

8pm - after hours.

credits here

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

https://www.facebook.com/therealblockhead