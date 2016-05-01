Blossom Into Spring

<p>Sparkling Reception begins at 6pm. Join Gray Monk winemaker, Roger Wong and Chef, Wade Siever for a seasonally inspired 5 course wine paired dining experience. Savor the new spring wine releases paired with the bounty of the Okanagan while enjoying the local indie group, OK Sisters – the evening promises to be memorable.</p>

<p>Tickets are $110/person and include gratuity and taxes. Please contact Kimberly at <a href='mailto:grape.vine@shaw.ca'>grape.vine@shaw.ca</a> or phone 250-767-3168.</p>