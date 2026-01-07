Pauz presents

BLOW THE WHISTLE: 2000S HIP HOP PARTY

Main Room:

Salenie Beanie

Time to Blow The Whistle! 🎶 Your ultimate 2000s hiphop throwback is here! Get ready to crank dat, lean back and snap ya fingers 2 the best Y2K rap & hiphop hits!! 🗣️

Featuring the music of: T-Pain • Usher • Lil Jon • Missy Elliott • Nelly • 50 Cent • Soulja Boy • Too $hort • T.I. • Jay-Z • Outkast • Jeezy • Akon • Cam'ron • Ludacris • Ying Yang Twins • Lil Wayne • Ja Rule • & so much more!!!

Dress Code: Y2K Swag

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-13.html

rap. hiphop. radio hits.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$17 after;

$25 day of show.