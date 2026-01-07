Blow The Whistle: 2000s Hip Hop Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
BLOW THE WHISTLE: 2000S HIP HOP PARTY
Main Room:
Salenie Beanie
Time to Blow The Whistle! 🎶 Your ultimate 2000s hiphop throwback is here! Get ready to crank dat, lean back and snap ya fingers 2 the best Y2K rap & hiphop hits!! 🗣️
Featuring the music of: T-Pain • Usher • Lil Jon • Missy Elliott • Nelly • 50 Cent • Soulja Boy • Too $hort • T.I. • Jay-Z • Outkast • Jeezy • Akon • Cam'ron • Ludacris • Ying Yang Twins • Lil Wayne • Ja Rule • & so much more!!!
Dress Code: Y2K Swag
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-13.html
rap. hiphop. radio hits.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$17 after;
$25 day of show.
