SF Rubber presents

BLOWOUT

Main Room:

DJ Dmntwnk

This place about to Blow! Put on your dancings boots, shine your gear and slip down to DNA Lounge for the SFRW main event. Live Demos and DJ Dmntwnk bringing the best beats, you don't want to miss the rubber party of the year.

San Francisco Rubber is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization with a focus on creating safe spaces for uplifting Queer & Trans BIPOC communities through the rubber/latex culture.

SF Rubber Weekend '25 Beneficiary: The Transgender District' Founded by three black trans women in 2017 as Compton's Transgender Cultural District, The Transgender District is the first legally recognized transgender district in the world. Originally named after the first documented uprising of transgender and queer people in United States history, the Compton's Cafeteria Riots of 1966, the district encompasses 6 blocks in the southeastern Tenderloin and crosses over Market Street to include two blocks of 6th street.

The work that the Transgender District does and their focus on Tenant Protections, Economics and Workforce Development, Arts and Culture, and Cultural Heritage Conservation is paramount to the success and survival of our entire community.

Honoring San Francisco Rubber's mission to create safe spaces for uplifting Queer & Trans BIPOC communities through Rubber, we're excited to announce proceeds from SFRW 2025 will be donated to The Transgender District.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-19.html

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$25.