<p>January 18, February 15 and March 15. <strong>Board Games Night</strong> (Adults) Wednesdays at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.</p>

<p>Join us for a game of scrabble, checkers, cribbage or other board game in the library. Feel free to bring your own board game too!</p>

<p>Free & drop in.</p>