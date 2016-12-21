Board of Variance Meeting-CANCELLED

<p>CANCELLATION NOTICE</p>

<p>Please note that the Board of Variance application:</p>

<p>File Number: BOV2016-001<br />

Roll Number: 02121.022<br />

Applicant: Gibson Contracting<br />

Civic Address: 8714 Heritage Drive<br />

Legal Description: Lot 7 Section 4, Twp. 20, ODYD Plan EPP44213<strong> </strong></p>

<p>has been withdrawn and the meeting scheduled for December 20, 2016 at 7 p.m. has been cancelled.</p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/filepro/document/61834/BOV2016-001-Report.pdf'>Agenda Package</a></p>

<p>Questions or comments can be emailed to <a href='mailto:admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>admin@lakecountry.bc.ca</a>.</p>

<p>For additional information contact Reyna Seabrook, Corporate Services Manager.</p>