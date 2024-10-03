Bollywood Berkeley Afterparty
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
UC Berkeley Indus presents
BOLLYWOOD BERKELEY AFTERPARTY
Main Room:
DJ Tribahl
Come dance the night away with some of the best collegiate dance teams in the US as we celebrate the end of our competition!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-09.html
bollywood fusion. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$23 limited advance;
$28 after;
$40 door.
https://www.ucbindus.com/bollywood-berkeley/
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That