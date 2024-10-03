Bollywood Berkeley Afterparty

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

UC Berkeley Indus presents

BOLLYWOOD BERKELEY AFTERPARTY

Main Room:

DJ Tribahl

Come dance the night away with some of the best collegiate dance teams in the US as we celebrate the end of our competition!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-09.html

bollywood fusion. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$23 limited advance;

$28 after;

$40 door.

https://www.ucbindus.com/bollywood-berkeley/

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
