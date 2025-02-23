UC Berkeley Indus presents

BOLLYWOOD BERKELEY AFTERPARTY

Main Room:

DJ Roopz

Come dance the night away with some of the best collegiate dance teams in the US as we celebrate the end of our competition!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-22.html

bollywood fusion. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$30 limited advance;

$36 advance after;

NO tickets will be available at the door.