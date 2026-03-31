Boofpaxkmooky Show

Performing Live:

BOOFPAXKMOOKY

LADÉ

TAYO

TOOLY

Boofpaxkmooky, reigning from North Carolina, is an Atlanta based artist. Mooky is known for being a pioneer in pluggnb, popularizing the sub-genre of dreamplug, alongside artists such as Texako, 1600J, and Yung Brando. Ladé is an up and coming artist from Norfolk, Virgina that is at the forefront of the plugg revival. Tayo and Tooly are a dynamic duo from Seattle, Washington, incorporating West Coast sounds through the sound of pluggnb.

plugg. pluggnb. dreamplugg. hiphop. rap.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

21+ with ID.

$25 advance;

$35 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-21d.html

Watch and listen:

BoofPaxkMooky: Hey Big Head: https://youtu.be/12NKyzrRoUs

Ladé: Dont Be A Hero: https://youtu.be/AbRx0bd09fE

Tayo: club67: https://youtu.be/zhKvmm2XM3g

Tooly: Burn: https://youtu.be/Xe0NDZ4rIWE