Boofpaxkmooky Show
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
BOOFPAXKMOOKY
LADÉ
TAYO
TOOLY
Boofpaxkmooky, reigning from North Carolina, is an Atlanta based artist. Mooky is known for being a pioneer in pluggnb, popularizing the sub-genre of dreamplug, alongside artists such as Texako, 1600J, and Yung Brando. Ladé is an up and coming artist from Norfolk, Virgina that is at the forefront of the plugg revival. Tayo and Tooly are a dynamic duo from Seattle, Washington, incorporating West Coast sounds through the sound of pluggnb.
plugg. pluggnb. dreamplugg. hiphop. rap.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
21+ with ID.
$25 advance;
$35 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-21d.html
Watch and listen:
BoofPaxkMooky: Hey Big Head: https://youtu.be/12NKyzrRoUs
Ladé: Dont Be A Hero: https://youtu.be/AbRx0bd09fE
Tayo: club67: https://youtu.be/zhKvmm2XM3g
Tooly: Burn: https://youtu.be/Xe0NDZ4rIWE
Info
credits