Book Chat for adults

Lake Country Library @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p><strong>Book Chat</strong> for adults.</p>

<p>Readers are welcome to share a favourite book with other book lovers. Come and discover new authors and titles!</p>

<p>Refreshment will be served.</p>

<p>Drop-in and Free.</p>

