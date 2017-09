<p><strong>Book Chat</strong> for adults. <strong>Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. January 9, February 13, March 12 & April 9</strong>.</p>

<p>Readers are welcome to share a favourite book with other book lovers. Come and discover new authors and titles!</p>

<p>Refreshment will be served.</p>

<p>Drop-in and Free.</p>