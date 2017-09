<p><strong>Coffee Over Books </strong>Saturdays, Sept 17, Oct 15 and Nov 19 at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.</p>

<p>Take a break from your busy life and enjoy a leisurely chat with fellow book lovers. It’s a great way to warm up to new authors and to hear what’s new and what’s good. Bring a book you have recently read, and join us!</p>

<p>Coffee and tea will be provided.</p>

<p>Phone 250-766-3141 to register. Drop-ins are welcome too!</p>