Performing Live:

BOOTBLACKS

HOLY WATER

ASHES FALLEN

With DJ:

Miz Margo (Dark Sparkle)

This is an early show! Any attendees who are 18 and up are invited to stick around after the show and enjoy Dark Sparkle, a spooky dance party that plays a mix of everything from goth to glam, new wave to punk, post-punk, electronics, esoterica, and that god damned rock 'n' roll!

Bootblacks is a Brooklyn-based post-punk band that was formed in 2010. Their sound is characterized by its brooding and atmospheric melodies, driving rhythms, and emotive vocals. The band draws inspiration from the post-punk and darkwave movements of the 1980s, but also incorporates contemporary elements of electronic music into their sound.

Holy Water is an SF based duo who make driving grimewave music with touches of Ebm mixed with throwback sounds of dark wave and synthcore.

Ashes Fallen express themselves with long, dynamic songs, musicality and depth that highlight their more-is-more arrangements. A range of sounds, tempos, and moods. Meaning and substance. All the things you're not supposed to do in the streaming era. Northern California Gothic rock band Ashes Fallen wear their bruised but still beating hearts on their sleeves. Their sound is heavier than when they first formed in 2019 but is still inspired by the gothic rock and post-punk of the past while remaining unquestionably contemporary and relevant in 2023.

DJ Starr Noir provides a dance floor experience that was created from her love of Goth & Industrial but has grown to include current Dark Alt & Electronica. DJ Starr will be playing before, between and after the bands.

darkwave. post-punk. ebm.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-02c.html

Watch and listen:

Bootblacks: When You Want: https://youtu.be/5oImEfDSFEE

Holy Water: Zero Destination: https://youtu.be/h1p7tCHD960