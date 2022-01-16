Bootie Mashup: '90s vs. '00s Mashup Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BOOTIE MASHUP: '90S VS. '00S MASHUP NIGHT
Above DNA:
Adriana A
Jupiter Gatling
Dada
Dazzle Room: Ya Mamma's Basement
Myster C
Mr. Washington
It's your two favorite throwback decades, mashed-up with everything else, all night! Britney, Eminem, Biggie, Kanye, Backstreet Boys, Nirvana, Tupac, Green Day, Outkast, Missy Elliott, and the list goes on and on.
Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco (and beyond) since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for over 18 years.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-15d.html
Watch and listen:
Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/l9CQYZkLZYU
mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. pole.
9pm - 2am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$20 door.
https://www.bootiemashup.com/
