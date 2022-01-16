Bootie Mashup: '90s vs. '00s Mashup Night

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BOOTIE MASHUP: '90S VS. '00S MASHUP NIGHT

Above DNA:

Adriana A

Jupiter Gatling

Dada

Dazzle Room: Ya Mamma's Basement

Myster C

No title

trew

Mr. Washington

It's your two favorite throwback decades, mashed-up with everything else, all night! Britney, Eminem, Biggie, Kanye, Backstreet Boys, Nirvana, Tupac, Green Day, Outkast, Missy Elliott, and the list goes on and on.

Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco (and beyond) since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for over 18 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/l9CQYZkLZYU

mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. pole.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$20 door.

https://www.bootiemashup.com/

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Bootie Mashup: '90s vs. '00s Mashup Night - 2022-01-16 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Bootie Mashup: '90s vs. '00s Mashup Night - 2022-01-16 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Bootie Mashup: '90s vs. '00s Mashup Night - 2022-01-16 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bootie Mashup: '90s vs. '00s Mashup Night - 2022-01-16 06:00:00 ical