BOOTIE MASHUP: '90S VS. '00S MASHUP NIGHT

Above DNA:

Adriana A

Jupiter Gatling

Dada

Dazzle Room: Ya Mamma's Basement

Myster C

trew

Mr. Washington

It's your two favorite throwback decades, mashed-up with everything else, all night! Britney, Eminem, Biggie, Kanye, Backstreet Boys, Nirvana, Tupac, Green Day, Outkast, Missy Elliott, and the list goes on and on.

Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco (and beyond) since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for over 18 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/l9CQYZkLZYU

mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. pole.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$20 door.

https://www.bootiemashup.com/