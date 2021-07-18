Bootie Mashup: Free Britney
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BOOTIE MASHUP: FREE BRITNEY
Main Room:
Adriana A
DJ Tripp
Britney burlesque by:
Hubba Hubba Revue
Lounge:
China G
We've always loved Britney Spears, and are elated that the #FreeBritney movement is finally making headlines. So tonight, we're celebrating her 20+ year career by playing all her hits, mashed-Up of course. Hubba Hubba Revue presents Britney-inspired burlesque for the 11:11 Show, and China G brings the hiphop for the lounge.
Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for nearly 18 years.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-17.html
Watch and listen:
Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/iVQ8YuBAE7M
mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. burlesque.
10pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 < 11pm;
$25 after.
http://www.bootiemashup.com/
