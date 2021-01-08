BOOTIE MASHUP: OOPS! JUST POP

Main Room:

Adriana A

DJ Tyme

The Monster Show, featuring:

Elsa Touche

Jay Pegg

Juhnay Arabesque

trew

Loma Prietta

Krystal Khandelier

Marsha Marsha-Marsha

Lounge:

DJ Ajax

Above DNA and Dazzle:

Oops! All Bangers (Juke / Speed House / Jungle)

All your current and classic pop favorites, mashed-up of course by DJ Tyme and Adriana A! For the 11:11 Show, The Monster Show presents a pop-tactic drag extravaganza, while DJ Ajax brings the hiphop, and DoesItBang? presents Oops! All Bangers in the Above and Dazzle Room.

Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for nearly 18 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-31.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/iVQ8YuBAE7M

mashups. pop. emo. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. rock.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.

http://www.bootiemashup.com/