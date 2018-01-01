BOOTIE SF: NYE 2018

Three different balloon drops! Champagne toast at midnight! Free \"Best of Bootie 2017\" CDs giveaway!

Main Room:

Adrian A

Tyme

Jimi G

SMASH-UP DERBY -- http://www.smashupderby.com/

(Bootie SF's own live mashup rock band)

Lounge: Post Cliché

Airsun

André

Above DNA: Bass Funkers

Meikee Magnetic

En8

Dazzle Room: Ya Mamma's Basement

Myster C

Mr. Washington

Club Photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free \"Best of Bootie 2017\" CD giveaways throughout the night!

Bootie says goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018 with another epic NYE party! Three balloon drops, confetti, champagne toast at midnight, free \"Best of Bootie 2017\" CDs, and more, as resident DJs Adrian A, Tyme, and Jimi G spin the greatest mashups of the past year, and beyond. Smash-Up Derby takes the stage for a live mashup rock show at 11 PM, plus four full rooms of dancing! Avoid the attitudes and pretense of other parties, and come ring in the New Year with Bootie!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-31.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$25 Early Bird;

$35 Discount Advance;

$40 Advance;

$50 Last Chance;

$20 after 1am.

http://www.bootiesf.com/