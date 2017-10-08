BOOTIE SF: DEPECHE MODE VS. THE CURE

Main Room:

Mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue, starring:

Asimov Atomsmasher

Layne Fawkes

Dorian Dietrich

Tease Blossom

Bramani Quinn

With MCs: Kingfish & Maggie Motorboat

Plus DJs:

Adrian A

Tripp

Lounge: The Hideout

Ajax

Lorenzo

Turnstylz

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!

In anticipation of Depeche Mode's upcoming concerts in LA next week, Bootie just can't get enough! So we're combining them with The Cure, as DJs Adrian A and Tripp mash up these two classic alternative bands with anybody and everybody! Plus mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue at 11 PM! It'll be just like heaven!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-07.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

http://www.bootiesf.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/158416434741426/