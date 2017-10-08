Bootie SF: Depeche Mode vs. The Cure
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
BOOTIE SF: DEPECHE MODE VS. THE CURE
Main Room:
Mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue, starring:
Asimov Atomsmasher
Layne Fawkes
Dorian Dietrich
Tease Blossom
Bramani Quinn
With MCs: Kingfish & Maggie Motorboat
Plus DJs:
Adrian A
Tripp
Lounge: The Hideout
Ajax
Lorenzo
Turnstylz
Club photography:
Shutterslut
Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!
In anticipation of Depeche Mode's upcoming concerts in LA next week, Bootie just can't get enough! So we're combining them with The Cure, as DJs Adrian A and Tripp mash up these two classic alternative bands with anybody and everybody! Plus mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue at 11 PM! It'll be just like heaven!
Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.
Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-07.html
Watch and listen:
Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ
mashups.
9pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$10 < 10pm;
$20 after.
http://www.bootiesf.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/158416434741426/