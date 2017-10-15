BOOTIE SF: `90S VS. `00S MASHUP NIGHT

Main Room:

SMASH-UP DERBY -- http://www.smashupderby.com/

(performing live at 11pm)

Mysterious D

En8

Tyme

Lounge: Post Cliché

Airsun

Chucky Brown

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!

Bootie takes two of your favorite decades and mashes them together: it's '90s vs '00 Mashup Night! Break out the flannel shirts, chokers, velour track suits, trucker hats, slap bracelets, and ripped denim. All the best artists in every genre from both decades, mixed and mashed with anybody and everybody as only Bootie can, with Smash-Up Derby as your house band at 11 PM!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Watch and listen:

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

