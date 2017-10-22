Bootie SF: Bar Mitzvah vs. Quinceañera
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
BOOTIE SF: BAR MITZVAH VS. QUINCEAÑERA
Main Room:
Monster Drag Show at 11pm
En8
Tripp
Lounge: Supersonic
DJ MC2
Paul Goodyear
Club photography:
Shutterslut
Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!
Bootie gives you the chance to have the coming-of-age party you always wanted -- it's our Bar Mitzvah vs. Quinceañera party! Put on your fancy clothes and dance to the mashup hits of EN8 and Tripp, as well as a special non-stop Monster Drag Show at 11 PM, all to throw you the coming-of-age party you WISH you had!
Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.
Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-21.html
Watch and listen:
Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ
mashups.
9pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$10 < 10pm;
$20 after.
http://www.bootiesf.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1946340692299882/