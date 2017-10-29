BOOTIE SF: HALLOWEEN BOOOOTIE

Main Room:

SMASH-UP DERBY -- http://www.smashupderby.com/

(performing live at 11pm)

A Plus D

Jimi G

Lounge: Damn Gina!

DJ Fox

Kool Karlo

Above DNA: TBA!

Dazzle Room: The Jump Off

Rockit

Ryan Andrew

Drag Hosts:

Qween

Rock M. Sakura

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie mashup CDs to the first 50 people!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie was the first club night dedicated solely to the then-burgeoning artform of the bootleg mashup -- and is now the biggest mashup event in the world, with regular parties in several cities. Winning various nightlife awards for the past 12 years, Bootie celebrates pop culture both past and present, keeping your brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations. Mixing and matching every musical genre, era, and style into one big dance party, it's a place where everyone is welcome. And with free mashup CDs given away like candy, Bootie provides the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Watch and listen:

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$30 advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$30 < 11pm;

$40 after.

