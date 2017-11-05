BOOTIE SF: OUR 500TH PARTY

Main Room:

The History of Mashups According To:

SMASH-UP DERBY -- http://www.smashupderby.com/

\"Greatest Mashups Hits\" set from Bootie co-creator:

Adrian A

Plus:

Tripp

Dada

Midnight Mashup Show:

Aerialist Jonbenet Butterbuns

Lounge: Ya Mamma's Basement

Myster C

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!

Is it really our 500th party? We counted every single Bootie SF party since 2003 and ... OMG it is! Not many clubs make it to 500 parties (that's 14+ years, if you're keeping track!), so come help us celebrate this milestone! At 11 PM, house band Smash-Up Derby gives a history of mashups (according to them), and Bootie co-creator Adrian A will be spinning a \"Greatest Mashup Hits\" set! All this plus more, only $10 before 10 PM!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-04.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

http://www.bootiesf.com/