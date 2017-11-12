Bootie SF: Britney vs. Everybody
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
BOOTIE SF: BRITNEY VS. EVERYBODY
Main Room:
Mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue
With DJs:
Adrian A
Mysterious D
Tyme
Lounge: Post Cliché
Airsun
Becky Knox
Above DNA: Bass Funkers
Meikee Magnetic
En8
Above DNA: Two Joints
Robbin' Millions
Jsteez
Club photography:
Shutterslut
Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!
Bootie celebrates the comeback queen of pop -- it's Britney vs. Everybody, as Bootie creators Adrian A and Mysterious D, as well as DJ Tyme, mash up pop music's comeback queen with anybody and everybody, no era or genre is safe! Plus, at 11 PM, it's a special Britney burlesque on the Main Stage from Hubba Hubba Revue! Only $10 before 10 PM!
Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.
Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-11.html
Watch and listen:
Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ
mashups.
9pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$10 < 10pm;
$20 after.
http://www.bootiesf.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/297128947446902/