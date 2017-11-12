BOOTIE SF: BRITNEY VS. EVERYBODY

Main Room:

Mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue

With DJs:

Adrian A

Mysterious D

Tyme

Lounge: Post Cliché

Airsun

Becky Knox

Above DNA: Bass Funkers

Meikee Magnetic

En8

Above DNA: Two Joints

Robbin' Millions

Jsteez

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!

Bootie celebrates the comeback queen of pop -- it's Britney vs. Everybody, as Bootie creators Adrian A and Mysterious D, as well as DJ Tyme, mash up pop music's comeback queen with anybody and everybody, no era or genre is safe! Plus, at 11 PM, it's a special Britney burlesque on the Main Stage from Hubba Hubba Revue! Only $10 before 10 PM!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Watch and listen:

