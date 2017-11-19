BOOTIE SF: PUMPKIN SPICE BOOTIE

Main Room:

Monster Drag Show at 11pm

With DJs:

Tripp

Tyme

Lounge: Supersonic

DJ MC2

Jimmy Strano

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free Bootie Mashup CD giveaways throughout the night!

The autumn leaves are falling, and that means one BASIC thing -- grab your scarves and your Ugg boots, because it's time for PUMPKIN SPICE BOOTIE!

Bootie DJs Tripp and Tyme spin the greatest BASIC mashups all night long, BASICally designed to keep you dancing! Plus, the Monster Drag Show takes to the stage for a twisted non-stop drag show that's will have you cheering in your Uggs! Only $10 before 10 PM!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

