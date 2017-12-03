BOOTIE SF: HUBBA HUBBA HOLIDAY PARTY

Main Room:

Mashup burlesque from Hubba Hubba Revue

With DJs:

Mysterious D

En8 (Birthday set!)

Tyme

Lounge:

DJ Mykill's Going Away Party

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free \"A Very Bootie Christmas 5\" CD giveaways throughout the night!

It's Bootie SF's Hubba Holiday Party! We've got a Santa-sized bag of yuletide mashup treats for you, with holiday-themed burlesque at 11 PM, and the best Xmashes in the universe mixed in through the night by resident DJs Mysterious D, EN8 and Tyme, all to help you party through the holidaze!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

