BOOTIE SF: SANTACON AFTER-PARTY

Santa gets in for Free before 11 PM! (But only if Santa is fully-dressed and not Too wasted!)

Main Room:

SMASH-UP DERBY -- http://www.smashupderby.com/

(Holiday set from live mashup rock band)

Adrian A

Mysterious D

Tyme

Midnight Mashup Show:

Aerialist Jonbenet Butterbuns

Lounge: Post Cliché

Airsun

Cosmic Selector

Above DNA: Gaslight Mafia

Limbs Akimbo

Bryce Bones

Dazzle Room: The Hideout

Ajax

Mike

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free \"A Very Bootie Christmas 5\" CD giveaways throughout the night!

Once again, Bootie SF hosts the biggest Santacon After-Party in San Francisco, as a bunch of drunks in cheap Santa suits invade the party! Anyone dressed in a Santa suit or holiday-themed costume gets in for free before 11 PM (but only if they're fully-dressed and not TOO wasted!). It's an annual tradition! Plus, holiday set by Smash-Up Derby and 4 rooms of dancing!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Follow Bootie on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bootiesf

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-09.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Promo 2012 B: http://youtu.be/FwToIbxB1UQ

mashups.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

http://www.bootiesf.com/