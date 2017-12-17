BOOTIE SF: HOLIDAYS ARE A DRAG

Main Room:

Monster Drag Show at 11pm

With DJs:

Tripp

Airsun

Jimi G

Lounge: Supersonic

DJ MC2

Jimmy Strano

Club photography:

Shutterslut

Early Bird Drink Special: $7 cocktails until 10 PM! Free \"A Very Bootie Christmas 5\" CD giveaways throughout the night!

The season is almost over and Bootie is here to help you get through it, because we know that the Holidays Are A Drag! The Monster Drag Show -- Santa's own little drag elves -- take over the Main Stage at 11 PM for a holiday frolic, while Bootie DJs Tripp, Airsun, and Jimi G keep you warm and bouncing on the dance floor!

Launched in 2003 by San Francisco DJ duo A Plus D, Bootie is the first and biggest mashup dance party in the world, mashing up pop songs both past and present. With its clever mashup formula, Bootie has been an unstoppable juggernaut for the past 14 years, winning numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities. Keeping one's brain guessing and body dancing with creative song combinations, it's the soundtrack for the A.D.D. generation.

Watch and listen:

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$10 < 10pm;

$20 after.

