Boots & Catz
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Titan, Tiny, & PLUR Alliance present
BOOTS & CATZ
Above DNA:
TBA!
Boots 'N Catz 'N Boots 'N Catz! Come dance with a mix of classic oldskool & new innovating house and techno artists from across the Bay! Slammin' beats and soaring melodies - get those dancing shoes ready!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-07d.html
house. techno.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
