Punk rock never died. It just has the occasional nap. Fortunately, however, Booze and Glory have been keeping everyone wide awake for the last decade, flying the flag for authentic working class rock'n'roll and the power of a rabble-rousing tune.

Formed in London in 2009, Booze and Glory started life as a straight-ahead salute to the rowdy street punk and Oi! bands of the late '70s and '80s UK scene. Thanks to some of the most infectious songwriting to emerge from the capital's mean streets for a long time, and with a heroic and ruthless dedication to playing live, the band were steadily embraced by a colossal international fan base, with debut video notching up in excess of 15 mln views on YouTube along the way. Triumphant trips to Asia, South America, the US and pretty much anywhere that would have them ensured that Booze and Glory's first three albums - Always On The Wrong Side (2010), Trouble Free (2011) and As Bold As Brass (2014) - became essential listening for fans of balls-out and snotty rock'n'roll.

In these divisive times, instantly memorable songs about believing in yourself, finding common ground between people and standing up to racism, nationalism and hate could hardly be more timely or welcome. Finally, football fans will also be delighted to hear that there is a song about frontman Mark's beloved West Ham United on \"Hurricane\": both a ferocious comeback from the UK's sprightliest punk warriors and one of the finest collections of street-level songwriting you will hear in this or any other year. Bring in the booze... glory awaits!

