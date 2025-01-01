Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BORN TO DIE: LANA DEL REY NYE PARTY

Main Room: Taylor & Chappell

DJ Cip

Above DNA: Lana Del Rey

trew

DJ Bit

Lounge:

TBA!

Dazzle Room:

TBA!

Ring in the New Year with a New Year's Eve dance party dedicated to Lana Del Rey. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Southern California glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"West Coast\", \"Young and Beautiful\", \"Brooklyn Baby\", \"Summertime Sadness\", \"Watercolor Eyes\", \"Video Games\", \"Say Yes To Heaven\", \"A&W\" and all the hits and B-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Lana and MySpace era artists like Lorde, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Charl XCX, The Weeknd, Marina & more for an unforgettable night of Lana Del Bliss!

Experience:

• Midnight confetti blast

• Lana Del Rey music video projections

• Lana Del Rey inspired decorations

• Access four separate dance parties for one price!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-31d.html

Watch and listen:

Karma: The Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan NYE Dance Party: https://youtu.be/RntZZ4uHbKQ

pop. hiphop. reggaeton.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$29 limited advance;

$39 after;

$60 door.