Born to Die: Lana Del Rey NYE Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BORN TO DIE: LANA DEL REY NYE PARTY
Main Room: Taylor & Chappell
DJ Cip
Above DNA: Lana Del Rey
DJ Bit
Lounge:
TBA!
Dazzle Room:
TBA!
Ring in the New Year with a New Year's Eve dance party dedicated to Lana Del Rey. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Southern California glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"West Coast\", \"Young and Beautiful\", \"Brooklyn Baby\", \"Summertime Sadness\", \"Watercolor Eyes\", \"Video Games\", \"Say Yes To Heaven\", \"A&W\" and all the hits and B-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Lana and MySpace era artists like Lorde, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Charl XCX, The Weeknd, Marina & more for an unforgettable night of Lana Del Bliss!
Experience:
• Midnight confetti blast
• Lana Del Rey music video projections
• Lana Del Rey inspired decorations
• Access four separate dance parties for one price!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/12-31d.html
Watch and listen:
Karma: The Taylor Swift & Chappell Roan NYE Dance Party: https://youtu.be/RntZZ4uHbKQ
pop. hiphop. reggaeton.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$29 limited advance;
$39 after;
$60 door.
