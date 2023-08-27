Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BORN TO DIE: LANA DEL REY NITE

Main Room:

Bit

2nite

Welcome to your dark paradise. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Americana glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"Young and Beautiful\" \"Brooklyn Baby\", \"Summertime Sadness\", \"Watercolor Eyes\", \"Video Games\" and all the hits and b-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Tumblr-era artists like Lorde, The 1975, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Grimes, Charli Xcx, The Weeknd, Marina & more!

trew

Experience:

• Lana Del Rey music video projections

• Professional photographers

• Sad Girl Balloon Decorations

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-26.html

Watch and listen:

Born to Die: Lana Del Rey Nite: https://youtu.be/B1Ienk0ZU1E

alt pop. indie pop. tumblr bangers.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.