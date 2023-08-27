Born to Die: Lana Del Rey Nite
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BORN TO DIE: LANA DEL REY NITE
Main Room:
Bit
2nite
Welcome to your dark paradise. In a world of sad girls and bad boys, there's only one Lana Del Rey to bring her melancholy serenades to our aching hearts. Dress in your Americana glamour as we pay tribute to this icon of the modern age. Sway and sing your heart out to \"Young and Beautiful\" \"Brooklyn Baby\", \"Summertime Sadness\", \"Watercolor Eyes\", \"Video Games\" and all the hits and b-sides from her full discography. Plus, other Tumblr-era artists like Lorde, The 1975, Lykke Li, Tove Lo, Grimes, Charli Xcx, The Weeknd, Marina & more!
Experience:
• Lana Del Rey music video projections
• Professional photographers
• Sad Girl Balloon Decorations
• And more surprises!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-26.html
Watch and listen:
Born to Die: Lana Del Rey Nite: https://youtu.be/B1Ienk0ZU1E
alt pop. indie pop. tumblr bangers.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
