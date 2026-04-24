Hedonic Productions and Brian Kent Productions present

BRÜT SF: FOLSOM FRIDAY

Main Room:

James Hurr

Dan Darlington

Lounge:

Justin Nicoll

We've moved... and everything about this hits harder.

BRÜT Folsom takes over a brand-new playground built for impact: multiple rooms, deeper sound, and darker corners designed to pull you in and keep you there. This year's theme is Sub -- a study in pressure, control, and surrender, where the line between who leads and who follows blurs under the weight of the night.

Three DJs take command, each driving the energy deeper into the floor. International tech house force James Hurr headlines alongside BRÜT mainstay Dan Darlington and LA's rising, undeniable Justin Nicoll.

You don't just enter this space -- you give into it.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/09-25.html

tech house.

9pm - 3am.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $50, $60 limited advance;

$70 after;

$85 door;

VIP: $65, $75 limited advance;

$85 after;

$100 door.