Bridge City Sinners + The Goddamn Gallows

From the misty, pine-covered hills of the Pacific Northwest hail the Bridge City Sinners, who span the continuum from prohibition era jazz to Appalachian death folk. This traditional string band line up bends the meaning of the word genre, playing festivals from Punk Rock Bowling, to Muddy Roots, to Oregon's Bluegrass String Summit. They started their journey by busking on sidewalks across the country and now this supergroup of musicians find themselves on the national tour circuit. The Sinners still hold true to the Diy mentality of putting albums out on a self made record label, Flail Records. With talented musicianship and a punk as fuck live show, this is one band you don't want to miss.

Spit from the heart of America's Rust Belt, arising from a night of flophouse violence, drifting across the states, The Goddamn Gallows cemented their sound in Portland, and later in LA where they lived in abandoned buildings, squatter camps, storage units and shoebox apartments. Building upon their original sound of twanged-out, punk rock gutterbilly, they began picking up stray musicians and adding to their sound. With a washboard, accordion, mandolin and banjo, they've created a sound referred to as \"hobocore\", \"gypsy-punk\" or \"americana-punk\". Tgdg is chock full of impromptu antics of the shocking variety and hauntingly eclectic instrumentation.

