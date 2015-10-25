Bring Your Old, ‘Retired’ Tires and Help Curb Mosquitoes

<h2>Old, unused tires stacked up around your property can be the source of some prime mosquito breeding habitat. Once again this fall, gather up those old tires and recycle them for free!</h2>

<p>The Regional District of Central Okanagan and its Mosquito Control Program contractor BWP Consulting are providing four passenger tire drop-off opportunities in Kelowna and Lake Country. Any old passenger vehicle tires or transport tractor-trailer tires (no agricultural tires), with or without rims, can be dropped off for recycling on the following dates and locations between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm.</p>

<p><strong>Saturday, October 24<sup>th<br />

</sup></strong></p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Okanagan College</strong> – Parking Lot #17 1000 KLO Road, Kelowna</li>

<li><strong>North Glenmore Elementary School</strong> – 125 Snowsell Street North, Kelowna</li>

</ul>

<p><strong>Sunday, October 25<sup>th</sup> </strong></p>

<ul>

<li><strong>Swalwell Park</strong> – 10070 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country</li>

<li><strong>Casorso Elementary School</strong> – 3675 Casorso Road, Kelowna</li>

</ul>

<p>Residents in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country or Central Okanagan East or Central Okangaan West Electoral Areas of the Regional District that are unable to attend the scheduled events may arrange a pick-up of their unwanted tires. Only residents in those areas should contact BWP Consulting at 1-866-679-TIRE (8473) or email <a href='mailto:bwp@shaw.ca'>bwp@shaw.ca</a> before October 20<sup>th</sup> to schedule a pick up.</p>

<p>RDCO Communications Officer Bruce Smith says, “Old tires sitting around a property can create the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae, with just a small amount of water collected inside. By recycling unwanted tires at any of our four free, drop-off locations or by having the mosquito control contractor collect these tires from your property, you’ll remove opportunities for mosquitoes to reproduce around your home. That helps protect your family and neighbours and helps reduce the potential risk of spreading West Nile Virus.”</p>

<p>There are excellent resources available to help you and your family during the mosquito season. Visit the Mosquito Control page on the Regional District website <a href='http://www.regionaldistrict.com/mosquitoes'>regionaldistrict.com/mosquitoes</a> for information about the program.</p>