Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation presents

BROADWAY BARES: SF STRIPS VI: CHAMPIONSTRIPS: LATE SHOW

Featuring over 50 Broadway Bares dancers!

With special guest:

Nick Cearley (The Skivvies)

trew

Performers TBA!

Two shows! 6pm and 9pm!

It's time to dust off those pom-poms and get ready to cheer on your favorite team, because Broadway Bares SF is back and better than ever! This year's theme is ChampionSTRIPS, and we're bringing you the sexiest, cheekiest & most tantalizing performance in town.

We've got a line-up of top-notch performers, all ready to take the stage and show off their skills. From our MVPs to our rookies, every dancer is sure to knock your socks off with their jaw-dropping moves, and trust us when we say, it's going to be a real home run!

This annual spectacular provides support for HIV/AIDS services, food pantries and meals programs, and lifesaving and life-affirming programs for homeless youth in our local community and across the country. All proceeds benefit The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

So grab your tickets now and get ready for the hottest show in town. We guarantee that you won't be disappointed -- in fact, we're willing to bet our jockstraps on it! Don't miss out on the action, because when it comes to ChampionSTRIPS, there can only be one winner -- and it's going to be you!

\"Broadway Bares\" a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was conceived and produced by Jerry Mitchell (Tony Award-winning director and choreographer), has been an annual AIDS fundraising event in NYC for over 30 years and is now one of the largest annual fundraisers in NYC. \"Broadway Bares SF\" was introduced by Deb Leamy in 2016, and is this year co-Produced with Damien Beard. Major sponsors this year include the Bob Ross Foundation, Mistr and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.