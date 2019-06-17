Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation presents

BROADWAY BARES: SAN FRANCISCO STRIPS IV: COMIC STRIPS

Host Committee:

Andrew Christian

Daniel Blair

Carlos Cano

Alfredo Del Cid

trew

Patrik Gallineaux

Ruby Red Munro

Tye Olson

Skye Paterson

Chad Steward

Evan Sun

Bebe Sweetbriar

Roman Webb

VIP Balcony and Voyeur Standing tickets include after party with the cast in the Upstairs Club sponsored by Ketel One Vodka.

Watch your favorite comic book characters strip or get stripped in a tongue-in-cheek series of sexy dances while battling their foes and celebrating all things burlesque.

Broadway Bares is a good old fashioned strip show in the Vaudeville tradition with a modern twist featuring dozens of hot dancers stripping to raise money for HIV and AIDS services.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/06-16.html

pop. funk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $45;

Front of Stage VIP: $69;

Balcony Seating: $100.