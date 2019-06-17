Broadway Bares: San Francisco Strips IV: Comic Strips
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation presents
BROADWAY BARES: SAN FRANCISCO STRIPS IV: COMIC STRIPS
Host Committee:
Andrew Christian
Daniel Blair
Carlos Cano
Alfredo Del Cid
Patrik Gallineaux
Ruby Red Munro
Tye Olson
Skye Paterson
Chad Steward
Evan Sun
Bebe Sweetbriar
Roman Webb
VIP Balcony and Voyeur Standing tickets include after party with the cast in the Upstairs Club sponsored by Ketel One Vodka.
Watch your favorite comic book characters strip or get stripped in a tongue-in-cheek series of sexy dances while battling their foes and celebrating all things burlesque.
Broadway Bares is a good old fashioned strip show in the Vaudeville tradition with a modern twist featuring dozens of hot dancers stripping to raise money for HIV and AIDS services.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/06-16.html
pop. funk.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
21+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $45;
Front of Stage VIP: $69;
Balcony Seating: $100.