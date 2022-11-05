Brujeria + Goatwhore

Performing Live:

Brujeria has been bringing their metal en español to the masses since 1989. With a history this long, it's no surprise they're well-connected to huge bands like Fear Factory and the Dead Kennedys. Los Angeles is just the kind of cauldron, err town, you'd expect to brew up this kind of band: theatrical, witchy, meta extreme metal (o deathgrind mexicana si tú prefieres). Everything is bigger in LA: hiatuses between records, sounds, extra strings on guitars, general epicness. Just because they're satanic and evil doesn't mean they can't embrace the times with gusto: their latest track is called Covid-666, and it's perfect as your metal soundtrack guide to the times we live in. In fact, esta banda has never been the type to shy away from any topics. Their music touches on things you'd expect (evilness, satan) as well as a huge dose of politics. True to their hometown, storytelling is key both in songwriting and on stage: each member plays a role of a drug lord in an ongoing war for the heart - or hate- of America. Gory, extra violent, head banging goodness: whether you're a longtime fan or just curious about this band with a crazy cult following, you're in for ringing ears and brain melting good times.

A name like Goatwhore conjures all types of extremely evil shit - animal mutilation, sexy darkness, and graveyard-bound leather loudness. You can almost imagine the sweat dripping off long haired headbangers in both the audience and on stage. And the New Orleans metal band is not here to disappoint. These killers have been in the game for almost 25 years, letting their dirges spew forth into the waiting arms of death metal fans. Fellow New Orleans resident/Hate Eternal frontman Erik Rutan (the RZA of metal) has produced the bulk of the band's studio albums, with the exception the most recent, 2017's Vengeful Ascension - which was produced by their live soundman to bring the rawness of their live show straight into your headphones. A Goatwhore album is the kind of thing your parents discover in your room as a teen, and then immediately throw it in the trash while loudly questioning your life choices. Occult themes/anti-God (to boil it down to the most base level) are woven into songs that eschew the one-genre approach of many metal bands. Over the years Goatwhore has dabbled in it all: black metal, death metal, even thrash. They've outrun hurricanes and had close calls with death - perhaps they really have sold their souls to the devil. Live, the band is brutal, loud, and relentless, the ferocity of the music outmatched only by the fucking evilness of it all. If you haven't dipped your toe in the water of live metal music since 2020, this is the show to cut your teeth on. Expect pounding drums, scorching solos, gritty noise, and the weight of all the voodoo in New Orleans.

