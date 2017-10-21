La entrada es gratis! Free entry!

Para más información sobre el evento contacta con / For more information on the event please contact: toni@conhagency.com / anne-sophie@hotelbrummell.com

HOTEL BRUMMELL, TOGETHER WITH AN ENTOURAGE OF LOCAL ARTISTS, PRESENTS THE FIRST-EVER BRUMMELL MARKET

Hotel Brummell will be presenting the first edition of its Brummell Market on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd of October, from 12.30 to 21.30.

The best local artisans & brands, including ceramic artists, illustrators, floral installations, fashion and vintage clothing, barbers, and much more will create a unique and innovative experience.

The garage by Veronica Blume will be joining the initiative with a variety of stands dedicated to fashion, and Coco Dávez will be inaugurating her next exhibition in the hotel's lobby.

The gastronomic offerings of Brummell Kitchen by Palo Cortao’s team perfectly rounds out the experience with their famous weekend brunch, accompanied by specialty Seagram's Gin cocktails and Belvoir fruit farms at the Pool Terrace. A cosmopolitan and Mediterranean cuisine, served at one of the most distinctive spot in the city.

Brummell perfectly captures the essence of Barcelona; it is a space open to the city and the world. It is located in one of the most idyllic corners of the Ciudad Condal and has become a key destination in Barcelona for both travelers and locals alike.

Known for its personality and charm, Brummell was founded by Christian Schallert and designed by Blankslate, creators of the Federal Café, the Australian duo made up of Crick King and Tommy Tang.

https://www.facebook.com/events/275217216301123/