Brummell Market
EL HOTEL BRUMMELL INAUGURA SU PRIMER MARKET DE LA MANO DE UN ENTOURAGE DE ARTISTAS LOCALES
El Hotel Brummell inaugura la primera edición de Brummell Market durante el fin de semana del 21 y 22 de octubre de 12:30 a 21:30.
Artesanos de la cerámica, ilustradores, moda & vintage, instalaciones florales, música y barbería, entre otras muchas más propuestas locales, se unen para vestir las instalaciones del hotel y ofrecer una experiencia distinta e innovadora.
The garage by Veronica Blume se suma a la iniciativa aportando una selección de stands de moda y Coco Dávez inaugurara su próxima exposición en el lobby del Hotel.
La propuesta gastronómica de Brummell Kitchen, de mano del equipo de Palo Cortao, acaba de cerrar el círculo perfecto con su brunch famoso y cócteles especiales de Seagram's Gin, Belvoir fruit farms y vermuts de Bodegas González Byass en la terraza de la piscina. Una cocina cosmopolita y mediterránea en un espacio único en Barcelona.
El Hotel Brummell, situado en un emplazamiento idílico en la ciudad condal, se ha convertido en uno de los puntos imprescindibles en Barcelona, tanto para los viajeros como para los propios barceloneses. Brummell destaca por su personalidad y cercanía, un espacio fundado por Christian Schallert y diseñado por Blankslate, los creadores del Federal Café, el dúo australiano Crick King y Tommy Tang.
Artesanos:
IG @anadjordjevic_design
Aparttogether
Atic181
Chocolates Bonaris
Colmillo de Morsa
Curler
Eva Kengen Ceramics
I&You Ceramics
Taller de Joyeria - El Lavadero
CAMP
may28th
To:from
Miscelanea Bcn
Mundaka Studio
Ölend
Pau Esteve
PennyP
Potions BCN
IG @staincouture
IG @theemotionslab
NORTH RAVAL
Beyond. Forget your limits
The garage by Veronica Blume
The Wild Spectrum
Música:
Cab38B OTO MUSIC HOUSE live jazz band
Evripidis and his Tragedies DJ set
RadioBorneo DJ set
Sonido Tupinamba DJ set
Exposición:
Coco Dávez
Illuminación:
Marset
La entrada es gratis! Free entry!
Para más información sobre el evento contacta con / For more information on the event please contact: toni@conhagency.com / anne-sophie@hotelbrummell.com
*************************************************************
HOTEL BRUMMELL, TOGETHER WITH AN ENTOURAGE OF LOCAL ARTISTS, PRESENTS THE FIRST-EVER BRUMMELL MARKET
Hotel Brummell will be presenting the first edition of its Brummell Market on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd of October, from 12.30 to 21.30.
The best local artisans & brands, including ceramic artists, illustrators, floral installations, fashion and vintage clothing, barbers, and much more will create a unique and innovative experience.
The garage by Veronica Blume will be joining the initiative with a variety of stands dedicated to fashion, and Coco Dávez will be inaugurating her next exhibition in the hotel's lobby.
The gastronomic offerings of Brummell Kitchen by Palo Cortao’s team perfectly rounds out the experience with their famous weekend brunch, accompanied by specialty Seagram's Gin cocktails and Belvoir fruit farms at the Pool Terrace. A cosmopolitan and Mediterranean cuisine, served at one of the most distinctive spot in the city.
Brummell perfectly captures the essence of Barcelona; it is a space open to the city and the world. It is located in one of the most idyllic corners of the Ciudad Condal and has become a key destination in Barcelona for both travelers and locals alike.
Known for its personality and charm, Brummell was founded by Christian Schallert and designed by Blankslate, creators of the Federal Café, the Australian duo made up of Crick King and Tommy Tang.
https://www.facebook.com/events/275217216301123/