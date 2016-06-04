COPA for Kids 2016

<p>On June 4th, more than 180 Okanagan youth from the ages of eight to 17 will be taking to the skies with pilots generously providing their expertise, time and planes and volunteers from the Kelowna Flying Club organising the event.</p>

<p>Participants will get the chance for a close-up look at aircraft on the ground and attend a short ground school where they will learn about the airplanes, what they do and ask questions about aviation and flying. Pilots will demonstrate how to prepare for each flight with a pre-flight walk around and brief the young flight enthusiasts on safety aspects of their flight before take-off. Then, they take to the skies where they will cruise over the valley before experiencing landing and shut down.</p>

<p>To register, go to <a href='https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copa-for-kids-jr-aviation-program-2016-tickets-23871721963'>https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copa-for-kids-jr-aviation-program-2016-tickets-23871721963</a></p>

<p>Aviation enthusiasts of all ages are welcome to attend the event as there will be lots for everyone to see and do, even if not participating on a flight. The event includes a number of community aviation related exhibitors and static display aircraft, including Medi-Vac, Search and Rescue, helicopters, charter aircraft, flight schools, Air Cadets, and activities and refreshments for the entire family.</p>

<p>WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2016</p>

<p>8:30 am to 2:00 pm</p>

<p>WHERE: Kelowna Flying Club, 6135 Airport Way, Apron 3 at Kelowna International Airport</p>

<p><strong>About the event:</strong> COPA for Kids Aviation Program provides a motivational aviation experience focusing on an introductory flight in an aircraft, piloted by a COPA (Canadian Owners and Pilots Association) member volunteers in their own private planes. The Kelowna Flying Club has been organizing this event for nine years and have provided flights for more than 840 local youth.</p>

<p> </p>

<p><a href='mailto:c4k@kelownaflyingclub.com'>c4k@kelownaflyingclub.com</a> | Phone: 250 469 3029</p>