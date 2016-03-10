CYNK album release performance

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12289' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/CYNK.-Flyer-March-9-208x300.png' alt='CYNK. Flyer March 9' width='208' height='300' />Come see CYNK play through their new album LIVE on March 9<sup>th</sup> 6:30 With special guest, KAIRO’S.<br />

CYNK is a 4 piece band out of Lake Country BC. They have so far recorded two singles, and one music video for song moments, that picked up very fast on local social media and YouTube, with over 5k views in the first week.</p>

<p>The March 9th show is going to be the official release of their album Strings. They are going to be playing through the album’s entirety, as well as some well-known cover songs.</p>

<p>Come out and support this up and coming band CYNK, at Creekside theatre. Tickets will be for sale at the District of Lake Country Box Office for $12 each.</p>

<p>Special guest KAIROS is opening the show.</p>

<p>Come out and support local youth bands, And enjoy some great music!</p>

<p><a href='http://dylanmonteithfilms.weebly.com/cynk-moments-2016.html' target='_blank'>Enjoy a preview of their talent on this video</a> produced by Dylan Monteith Films.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12292 ' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/CYNK-band-photo.png' alt='CYNK band photo' width='498' height='280' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/CYNK-band-photo.png 959w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/CYNK-band-photo-300x169.png 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/CYNK-band-photo-768x432.png 768w' sizes='(max-width: 498px) 100vw, 498px' /></p>