Vital & Olympus present

CALCIUM: DEAD ON ARRIVAL

Main Room:

Calcium

Mad Dubz -b2b- Beastboi

Plus guests, TBA!

Calcium (Adam Cooley) is a Texas born producer who has quickly taken the electronic music scene by storm. Calcium is constantly pushing the boundaries of music by using his unique sounds of dubstep and riddim. He has received immediate support from the legends of dubstep including Excision, Slushii, Kayzo, Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, as well as others.

In 2019 Calcium released his second EP on Never Say Die records. Calcium's big collaborations include a single with Peakaboo as well as Dion Timmer. Calcium's most recent tour run has been a big one supporting the bass music legend Excision. With support dates confirmed on Kayzo's upcoming tour as well as a big festival run this summer, Calcium is ready to keep proving to his fans why he is one to keep an eye on.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-21.html

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 door.