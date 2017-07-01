Canada 150 Celebration July 1 at Swalwell park

<p>Bring the whole family and plan to attend Canada Day in Lake Country. </p>

<p>The event this year is at Swalwell Park 10070 Bottom Wood Lake Rd – with parking on site for handicapped and mobility challenged individuals. Additional parking is available at Winfield Memorial Hall, Lake Country Municipal Hall, George Elliot Secondary/Creekside Theatre, and Winfield Arena – with a shuttle bus service available. NO parking along Bottom Wood Lake Rd. </p>

<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1525769457493994' target='_blank' rel='noopener'><img class='alignleft wp-image-15022 size-large' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canada-Day-Poster-11x17-150617-664x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='987' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canada-Day-Poster-11x17-150617-664x1024.jpg 664w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canada-Day-Poster-11x17-150617-195x300.jpg 195w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canada-Day-Poster-11x17-150617-768x1184.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></a></p>